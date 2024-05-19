BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Acquired by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 397,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund comprises 1.6% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 10,612,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,715,000 after purchasing an additional 723,592 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 88.2% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 436,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 204,839 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $914,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 535,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 277,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 43,039 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 103,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,307. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

