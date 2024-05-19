BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.29

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and traded as low as $11.20. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 56,059 shares traded.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

