BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.29

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and traded as low as $11.20. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 56,059 shares traded.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
