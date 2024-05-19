BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.35

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $10.78. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 44,991 shares traded.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What are earnings reports?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.