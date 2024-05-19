BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.35

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.35 and traded as high as $10.78. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 44,991 shares traded.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,255,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 405,007 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 607,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 78,969 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 44.7% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 205,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 63,623 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 117,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

