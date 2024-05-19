Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,954,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $81.06 and a one year high of $133.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 117.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

