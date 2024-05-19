Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXSL. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 68.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.47. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $32.67.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.13%.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

