Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Blue Owl Capital has a payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.
Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OWL opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 158.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital
Blue Owl Capital Company Profile
Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Owl Capital
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.