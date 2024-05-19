Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Blue Owl Capital has a payout ratio of 70.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

Shares of OWL opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 158.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

