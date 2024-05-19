Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 679,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,881 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $62,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.96. 415,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,004. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The company had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $1,130,360.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,622.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 12,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $1,130,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,622.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,554,679. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.65.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

