BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ACRV. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACRV opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acrivon Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,353,000 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $20,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,360,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,567,293. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,208 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

