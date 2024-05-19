Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,018,000 after acquiring an additional 418,891 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,906,000 after acquiring an additional 409,906 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,820,000 after acquiring an additional 178,439 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after acquiring an additional 158,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1,572.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after acquiring an additional 103,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $136.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.26. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $154.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,469 shares of company stock worth $2,133,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade



Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

