Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Trading 13% Higher

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. 960,353 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 299,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Brixton Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$60.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Brixton Metals Company Profile

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Marksmen Capital Inc and changed its name to Brixton Metals Corporation in November 2010.

