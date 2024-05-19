Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 492.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $33,488,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $16.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,395.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,940. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,311.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1,184.51. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $656.00 and a 1-year high of $1,445.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $646.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

