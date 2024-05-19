Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) PT Raised to $4.00 at Roth Mkm

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Roth Mkm from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BWEN. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.81.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.13 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 132,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,816 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Broadwind by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,606,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 324,226 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

