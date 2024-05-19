Brokerages Set Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Target Price at $88.36

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $93.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 102.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,061,696 shares of company stock valued at $132,988,859 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Celsius by 128.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 197,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 111,107 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Celsius by 2.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

