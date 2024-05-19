Brokerages Set Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) PT at $4.85

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DADA shares. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.10 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $510.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $381.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 14.03% and a negative net margin of 22.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dada Nexus by 615.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Finally, Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

