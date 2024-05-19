Brokerages Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target at $185.10

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of FFIV opened at $174.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.74 and its 200-day moving average is $178.47. F5 has a 12 month low of $137.88 and a 12 month high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $243,759.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,362 shares in the company, valued at $20,906,495.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $243,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,906,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,651 shares of company stock worth $2,138,608. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in F5 by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 268,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of F5 by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

