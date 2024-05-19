Brokerages Set Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Target Price at $41.33

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

PAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Pampa Energía stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($1.46). Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 748,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,272,000 after buying an additional 125,519 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 37.6% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 672,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 183,650 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 282,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,675,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 55,187 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

