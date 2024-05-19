Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Target Price at $113.19

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $128.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average of $87.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $133.17.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $1,761,569.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,513,000. 8 Knots Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,025,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,814,000 after acquiring an additional 438,033 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.