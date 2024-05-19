Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tigo Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tigo Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Tigo Energy from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Tigo Energy Stock Down 21.7 %

TYGO opened at $1.12 on Friday. Tigo Energy has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.94% and a negative net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tigo Energy stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.26% of Tigo Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Tigo Energy news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 35,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $46,867.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 197,671 shares of company stock worth $260,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

