Brokers Offer Predictions for Cara Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cara Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.25). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CARA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of CARA opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.74. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 36.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $86,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.