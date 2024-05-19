Brokers Set Expectations for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bio-Path in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.06) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($4.60). The consensus estimate for Bio-Path’s current full-year earnings is ($9.68) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bio-Path’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.71) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($7.46) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $16.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Bio-Path Stock Down 8.5 %

BPTH stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.60) earnings per share.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

