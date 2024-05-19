Brokers Set Expectations for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $131.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $133.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.73. The firm has a market cap of $332.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

