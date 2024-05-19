Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.71. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

