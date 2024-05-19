Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 101,011 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,230,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,011 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of Clear Secure worth $66,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,249,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,110,000 after purchasing an additional 143,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,641,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,342,000 after purchasing an additional 811,586 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,637,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,188,000 after purchasing an additional 188,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 440,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 317,934 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YOU traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $17.29. 790,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,412. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YOU. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

