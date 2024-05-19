Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 2,307,763 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307,763 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.6% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Uber Technologies worth $1,107,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,703,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,259,194. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average of $66.84. The stock has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $82.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Argus increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Read Our Latest Report on UBER

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.