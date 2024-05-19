Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.38% of Masco worth $56,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 0.3 %

MAS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.16. 962,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,358. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. Masco’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

