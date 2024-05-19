Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,754 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $413,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 29.7% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.50. 591,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,612. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.