Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 69,580 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 69,580 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.30% of Sherwin-Williams worth $241,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.56.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.40. 968,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,130. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $223.28 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

