Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,290,630 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of DexCom worth $49,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 20.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in DexCom by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 716,843 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,881,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,004 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,270. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,321. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

