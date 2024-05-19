Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.95% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $40,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPRT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,484 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,305,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,534 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 930,042 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,896,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,614,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,947,000 after purchasing an additional 393,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPRT. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

EPRT traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.54. 863,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,846. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $238,979.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,433,053.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,999 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

