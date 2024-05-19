Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $58,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,376,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.7% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 83.1% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 5,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,037 shares of company stock worth $61,743,127. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $4.51 on Friday, hitting $812.22. 394,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,644. The firm has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $792.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $778.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

