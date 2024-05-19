Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,161,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 981,144 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.09% of Alphabet worth $1,573,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $223,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 177,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Bell Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 21,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,546,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,773,608. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $177.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

