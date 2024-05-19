Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,627 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Albany International worth $40,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,335,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,512,000 after purchasing an additional 45,158 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Albany International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Albany International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,127,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Albany International by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 468,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,653 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Run Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the third quarter worth $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert D. Starr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert D. Starr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.10. The stock had a trading volume of 70,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $99.41.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

Albany International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.