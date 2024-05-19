Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $60,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWO stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $265.15. The company had a trading volume of 510,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,366. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

