Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,429,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,860 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 1.2% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Blackstone worth $841,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $125.67. 3,954,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,419. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $81.06 and a one year high of $133.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

