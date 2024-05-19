Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,144,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,859 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.01% of CoStar Group worth $362,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,171,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.50. 1,461,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,984. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.30. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Citigroup raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

