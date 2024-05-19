Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 327,144 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for 1.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $696,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Autodesk by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,590 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the software company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 229,425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $55,860,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock worth $9,319,448. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,699. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

