Brown Advisory Inc. Has $175.82 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,817,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333,355 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $175,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,045,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,961,000 after purchasing an additional 191,615 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,526,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,509,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,152,000 after purchasing an additional 184,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4,348.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 78,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Match Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. 2,876,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

