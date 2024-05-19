Brown Advisory Inc. Has $185.91 Million Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,364,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,956 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 3.27% of ChampionX worth $185,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ChampionX by 928.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the third quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 26.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,602. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. Research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

In other ChampionX news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

