Brown Advisory Inc. Has $235.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 991,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,890 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $235,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,208,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,564. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.28. The firm has a market cap of $393.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

