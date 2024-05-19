Brown Advisory Inc. Has $274.17 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,309,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,061 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $274,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,877. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average of $87.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

