Brown Advisory Inc. Has $44.92 Million Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,163,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,333 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $44,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of EBC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.41. 938,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,333. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.52 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 49.59% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 40,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $526,967.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

