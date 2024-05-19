Brown Advisory Inc. Has $51.85 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,274,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,655 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.35% of The Carlyle Group worth $51,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,684. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

