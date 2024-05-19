Brown Advisory Inc. Has $52.48 Million Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,199,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,528 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $52,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth $9,855,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CTS by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in CTS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $774,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,729,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,947,000 after purchasing an additional 122,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.55. The stock had a trading volume of 175,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,023. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.66. CTS Co. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.06%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 9.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity at CTS

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $705,818.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,642,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $705,818.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,642,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,014,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,602 shares of company stock worth $2,947,896. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

