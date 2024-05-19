Brown Advisory Inc. Has $530.49 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153,299 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $530,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,801,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,838,000 after buying an additional 21,792 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,764 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,765,000 after purchasing an additional 166,554 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,838,000 after purchasing an additional 727,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.38. The stock had a trading volume of 853,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,104. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.39. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.