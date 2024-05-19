Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.00% of John Bean Technologies worth $63,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,012. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.83. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $88.03 and a 52-week high of $125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.55 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

