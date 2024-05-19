Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 19,977 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $41,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Dover by 783.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.09. 1,688,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $186.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.