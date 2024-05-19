Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,264,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 91,547 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.79% of Ecolab worth $449,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.4 %

ECL stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.66. 785,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $234.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.