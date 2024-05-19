Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.39% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $642,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $543.45. 445,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,281. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $511.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.