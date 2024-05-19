Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 226,164 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 226,164 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Cadence Design Systems worth $553,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,468,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,298 shares of company stock valued at $33,247,394 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.81. 895,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,309. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $203.13 and a one year high of $327.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.