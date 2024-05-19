Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 4,388 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Accenture worth $216,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 25.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.67.

Accenture Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $4.41 on Friday, hitting $303.59. 4,232,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,109. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.78. The company has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $284.26 and a 12-month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

